Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.29

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~154 MB
Elŝuta grando115 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj15 138
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://mandelbulber.com/
Helpohttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2