Darkbar

de Sean Davis
InstaliDonaci
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.1

antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~1 MB
Elŝuta grando367 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 995
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Etikedoj:
customizationtitlebar