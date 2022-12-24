Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.8.2208

antaŭ pli ol 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~15 MB
Elŝuta grando7 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj14 703
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
