Bookworm
de Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.2
antaŭ preskaŭ 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~149 MB
Elŝuta grando40 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj54 606
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
