Byte

de Alain M.
InstaliDonaci
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.4.2

antaŭ proksimume 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~99 MB
Elŝuta grando21 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj21 423
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Helpohttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Etikedoj:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio