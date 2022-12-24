Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.7.3
antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~240 MB
Elŝuta grando96 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj3 524
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
