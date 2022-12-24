Viper

Instali

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.7.3

antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~240 MB
Elŝuta grando96 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj3 524
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Ruli

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper