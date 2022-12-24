Pinta

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.1

antaŭ 4 monatoj
Instalita grando~103 MB
Elŝuta grando44 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj106 415
LicencoMIT License
Projekta retejohttps://www.pinta-project.com
Helpohttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Oftaj demandojhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Raporti problemonhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
