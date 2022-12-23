Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio v1.3.0

antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~68 MB
Elŝuta grando28 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj38 824
LicencoMIT License
Projekta retejohttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Helpohttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup