A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.10.3

antaŭ proksimume 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~59 MB
Elŝuta grando17 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj340 460
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Helpohttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
protonsteamwinewinetricks