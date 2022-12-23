UEFITool
de LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio A67
antaŭ 3 tagoj
Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando2 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj12 389
LicencoBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado