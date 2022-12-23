UEFITool

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

flatpak install flathub com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

flatpak run com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool
