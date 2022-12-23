Gradience
de Gradience Team
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.
The main features of Gradience include the following:
- 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
- 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
- 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
- ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
- 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.4.1
antaŭ 4 monatoj
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
