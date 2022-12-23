Gradience

de Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam ĉe GitHub
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.4.1

antaŭ 4 monatoj
Instalita grando~26 MB
Elŝuta grando9 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj56 784
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Helpohttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
