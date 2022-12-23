Spedread

de Naqua Darazaki
@Darazaki ĉe GitHub
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.4.2

antaŭ 17 tagoj
Instalita grando~155 KB
Elŝuta grando42 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 155
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
Etikedoj:
fastreadreadingspeed