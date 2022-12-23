Mindustry
de Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 145.1
antaŭ 4 tagoj
Instalita grando~256 MB
Elŝuta grando134 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj29 901
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado