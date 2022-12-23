Postman
de Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 10.15.0
antaŭ 7 tagoj
Instalita grando~185 MB
Elŝuta grando182 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj499 400
LicencoProprietaj
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado