Mailspring is a new version of Nylas Mail maintained by one of the original authors. It's faster, leaner, and shipping today! It replaces the JavaScript sync code in Nylas Mail with a new C++ sync engine based on Mailcore2. It uses roughly half the RAM and CPU of Nylas Mail and idles with almost zero "CPU Wakes", which translates to great battery life. It also has an entirely revamped composer and other great new features.

Mailspring comes packed with powerful features like Unified Inbox, Snooze, Send Later, Mail Rules, Templates and more. Mailspring Pro, which you can unlock with a monthly subscription, adds even more features for people who send a ton of email: link tracking, read receipts, mailbox analytics, contact and company profiles. All of these features run in the client - Mailspring does not send your email credentials to the cloud.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.10.7

antaŭ 7 monatoj
Instalita grando~394 MB
Elŝuta grando149 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj94 970
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://getmailspring.com/
Helpohttp://support.getmailspring.com/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/Foundry376/Mailspring/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Ruli

flatpak run com.getmailspring.Mailspring
