Manga Reader
de George Florea Bănuș
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.0
antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~905 KB
Elŝuta grando491 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj7 137
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
