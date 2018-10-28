Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Projekta retejohttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Ruli

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport