FlashPrint

de Flashforge
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 5.6.0

antaŭ 4 monatoj
Instalita grando~39 MB
Elŝuta grando28 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj10 441
Licencohttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Projekta retejohttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Ruli

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Etikedoj:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer