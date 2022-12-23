Boatswain

de Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.3.0

antaŭ 4 monatoj
Instalita grando~2 MB
Elŝuta grando514 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 860
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Ruli

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
deckelgatostream deckstreaming