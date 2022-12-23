ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.81.1

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~497 MB
Elŝuta grando339 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj13 516
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Kontaktohttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Helpohttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Oftaj demandojhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Ruli

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
Etikedoj:
wwiienemyetletlegacymultiplayertacticalteam-basedterritory