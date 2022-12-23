Missile Math
de Endless Network
A plane flying shooter game
Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0
antaŭ proksimume 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~152 MB
Elŝuta grando41 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj14 426
LicencoProprietaj
Aliaj programoj de Endless Network
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado