Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.2

antaŭ preskaŭ 5 jaroj
Instalita grando~270 MB
Elŝuta grando110 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj42 814
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://endlessos.org/
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Foliumi la fontkodonhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Ruli

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos