Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1.4.3

antaŭ 11 monatoj
Instalita grando~240 KB
Elŝuta grando86 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 595
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

Ruli

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
Etikedoj:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock