EDuke32

de Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

antaŭ 14 tagoj
Instalita grando~23 MB
Elŝuta grando11 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj18 627
LicencoGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://www.eduke32.com/
Helpohttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

Ruli

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Etikedoj:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter