syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0.1
antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando516 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 361
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
