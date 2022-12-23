syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando516 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 361
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Ruli

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup