Chess Clock

de Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Instalita grando~146 KB
Elŝuta grando54 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 351
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Ruli

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
chessclockgametimer