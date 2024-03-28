Flathub Logo

recipescribe

de Recipe Scribe
cerebralnomad.com
Instali
Main window in light mode

A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0.1

antaŭ 6 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 9 horoj)

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~12.2 MiB
Elŝuta grando4.99 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64
Etikedoj:
linuxflatpak