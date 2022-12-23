Brave Browser

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.52.126

antaŭ 8 tagoj
Instalita grando~358 MB
Elŝuta grando157 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 001 656
LicencoMozilla Public License 2.0
Projekta retejohttps://brave.com/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Ruli

flatpak run com.brave.Browser