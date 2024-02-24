Flathub Logo

Gpg Frontend

de Saturneric
bktus.com
Instali
Main Window

Encrypt and sign data

Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.

By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

A list of features

  • Rapidly encrypt files or text.
  • Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
  • Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
  • Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.2

antaŭ 23 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 10 horoj)
  • Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~12.38 MiB
Elŝuta grando7.57 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64
Instaloj2 057
Etikedoj:
gpgencryptcryptopgpgnupgopenpgplinuxflatpak