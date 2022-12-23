Simple Diary
de Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Ŝanĝoj en la versio v0.4.3
antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~582 KB
Elŝuta grando194 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 660
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado