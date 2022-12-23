Simple Diary

de Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Ŝanĝoj en la versio v0.4.3

antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~582 KB
Elŝuta grando194 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 660
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Ruli

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Etikedoj:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal