de Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.4.0

antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~9 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 370
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

