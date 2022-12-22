Read It Later
de Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.4.0
antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~9 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 370
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aliaj programoj de Bilal ElmoussaouiPli
Aliaj programoj en la grupo GNOMEPli
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado