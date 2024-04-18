Beaver Notes
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 3.0.0
antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 8 horoj)
- Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla
Instalita grando~269.25 MiB
Elŝuta grando108.95 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64