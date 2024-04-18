Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

de Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Instali
Donaci
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 3.0.0

antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 8 horoj)
  • Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo MIT License.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~269.25 MiB
Elŝuta grando108.95 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64
Etikedoj:
linuxflatpak