Basemark GPU
de Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool
Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.
This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.
Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.2.3
antaŭ pli ol 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~2.63 GB
Elŝuta grando1.28 GB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj33 678
LicencoProprietaj
