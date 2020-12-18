Basemark GPU

de Basemark Oy
GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.2.3

antaŭ pli ol 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~2.63 GB
Elŝuta grando1.28 GB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj33 678
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Ruli

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU