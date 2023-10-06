AMPL IDE
de AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 4.0.0.202308171623
antaŭ 3 monatoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ 6 tagoj)
- Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla
Instalita grando~446.73 MiB
Elŝuta grando446.59 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64
Instaloj274