Note: The application interface is currently available only in French. English and Arabic translations are planned and will be added in a future update.

Pixel Junior is an educational application specially designed for students using the "Pixel Informatique et Ingénierie" textbook. With this application, learners can access a wide range of interactive activities, educational resources, quizzes and mini-games, allowing them to strengthen their IT skills in a fun and progressive way.

Each activity has been carefully designed to encourage thinking, creativity and autonomy while remaining under the attentive supervision of teachers. Students will be able to explore various IT topics while taking on stimulating challenges that will help them better understand key concepts.

Why choose Pixel Junior?

Interactive activities: Practical exercises that facilitate learning through manipulation and discovery.

Educational resources: Complementary content to deepen lessons seen in class.

Fun quizzes: Assess your knowledge while having fun with interactive quizzes.

Educational mini-games: Learn while playing games designed to strengthen your technical skills.

The Pixel Junior application integrates perfectly with the content of the "Pixel Informatique et Ingénierie" textbook, thus offering a natural extension to the lessons taught in class. Thanks to an intuitive interface, students can navigate easily and track their progress at any time. Teachers, meanwhile, have the opportunity to monitor performance and adapt activities according to the needs of each student.

With Pixel Junior, learning IT becomes more accessible, more engaging and more fun!