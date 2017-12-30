Albion Online

Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.34.184

antaŭ pli ol 5 jaroj
Instalita grando~113 MB
Elŝuta grando108 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj47 577
Licencohttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Projekta retejohttps://albiononline.com/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Ruli

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline