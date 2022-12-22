Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.24.2
antaŭ 5 monatoj
Instalita grando~107 MB
Elŝuta grando83 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj11 097
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
