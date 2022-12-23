Metronome

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Instalita grando~2 MB
Elŝuta grando705 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj14 114
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Ruli

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
