Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 9.5.5

antaŭ proksimume 10 jaroj
Instalita grando~68 MB
Elŝuta grando60 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj30 090
Licencohttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Projekta retejohttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Helpohttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Ruli

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader