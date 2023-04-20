Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.
NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 9.5.5
antaŭ proksimume 10 jaroj
Instalita grando~68 MB
Elŝuta grando60 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj30 090
Licencohttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado