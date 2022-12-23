Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Instalita grando~18 MB
Elŝuta grando11 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj146 786
Licencohttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Projekta retejohttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Ruli

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Etikedoj:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf