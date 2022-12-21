rRootage
de ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.23
antaŭ preskaŭ 20 jaroj
Instalita grando~8 MB
Elŝuta grando5 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 158
LicencoBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
