Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.23

antaŭ preskaŭ 20 jaroj
Instalita grando~8 MB
Elŝuta grando5 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 158
LicencoBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Projekta retejohttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Helpohttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Ruli

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Etikedoj:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup