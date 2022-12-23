Dice Roller
de Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.3
antaŭ preskaŭ 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~509 KB
Elŝuta grando229 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 997
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Aliaj programoj en la grupo GNOMEPli
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado