Dice Roller

de Leonora Tindall
Instali

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.3

antaŭ preskaŭ 4 jaroj
Instalita grando~509 KB
Elŝuta grando229 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 997
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Ruli

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller