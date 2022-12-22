Unit Bargain Hunter

Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.12.0

antaŭ 4 tagoj
Instalita grando~28 MB
Elŝuta grando11 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj1 945
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

Ruli

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
bargaincomparecomparisonhuntermoneypricesaveshoppingunit