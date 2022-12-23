ldbfx

  • Ekrankopio
Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.0

antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~9 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 234
LicencoApache License 2.0
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Ruli

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx