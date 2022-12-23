Tandem
de Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.2.307
antaŭ pli ol 1 jaro
Instalita grando~216 MB
Elŝuta grando212 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj2 496
LicencoProprietaj
Instaloj tra tempo
