Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.2.307

antaŭ pli ol 1 jaro
Instalita grando~216 MB
Elŝuta grando212 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj2 496
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://tandem.chat
Helpohttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Ruli

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client