Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio v1.36.4

antaŭ 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~336 MB
Elŝuta grando135 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj15 752
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://delta.chat/
Oftaj demandojhttps://delta.chat/en/help
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://www.transifex.com/delta-chat/public/
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-desktop/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.delta.desktop

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

Ruli

flatpak run chat.delta.desktop
Etikedoj:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessenger