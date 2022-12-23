Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.32.2

antaŭ 16 tagoj
Instalita grando~260 MB
Elŝuta grando103 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj32 986
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://llaun.ch/
Kontaktohttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

Ruli

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
