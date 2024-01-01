Flathub Logo

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.39

antaŭ 15 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 5 horoj)
  • Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~322.87 MiB
Elŝuta grando183.01 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojx86_64, aarch64
Etikedoj:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak