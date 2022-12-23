Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.15.0

antaŭ 4 monatoj
Instalita grando~351 MB
Elŝuta grando115 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj15 754
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Helpohttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Foliumi la fontkodonhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Kontribui al la programohttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Ruli

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
