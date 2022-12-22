Proton Mail Bridge
de Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 3.2.0
antaŭ 27 tagoj
Instalita grando~159 MB
Elŝuta grando61 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj60 842
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Aliaj programoj de Proton AG
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado